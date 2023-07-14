Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Holdings Lifted by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,000 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Splunk were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Splunk by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,781,800 shares of the software company’s stock worth $204,533,000 after buying an additional 129,585 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Splunk by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,973. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.59 and a beta of 1.28. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $116.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. KeyCorp raised their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In other news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,614.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

