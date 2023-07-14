Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Given New $24.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STWD. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $20.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $24.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,487,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $214,117,510,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 14,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

