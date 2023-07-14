Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Given New $24.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on STWD. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.
Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $20.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $24.43.
Starwood Property Trust Company Profile
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.
