StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.91.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWH. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 108,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

