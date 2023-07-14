StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 757,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

