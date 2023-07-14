StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47. First Capital has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $110.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.29.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter.

First Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCAP. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of First Capital by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

