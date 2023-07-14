StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of THM stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.76 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.70. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

