StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.64. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
About Nymox Pharmaceutical
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in various clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia and low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.
