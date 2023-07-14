StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.64. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in various clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia and low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

