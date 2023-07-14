StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of DXYN opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.83.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXYN. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 995,277 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

