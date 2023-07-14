StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Stock Performance
Shares of DXYN opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.83.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
