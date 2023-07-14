StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
Shares of WYY stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
