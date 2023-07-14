StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of WYY stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WidePoint by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WidePoint by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

