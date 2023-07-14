StockNews.com Downgrades Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.69.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $191.48 on Monday. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $135.90 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

