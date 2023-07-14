StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
