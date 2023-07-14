StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

About Enservco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Enservco by 852.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enservco by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

