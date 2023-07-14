StockNews.com Lowers AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
AstroNova Price Performance
Shares of ALOT opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.64. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.42 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.36%.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
