StockNews.com Lowers AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of ALOT opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.64. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.42 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 37.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

