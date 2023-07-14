StoneCo Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 14,101 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 116% compared to the typical volume of 6,538 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 27.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,437,000 after buying an additional 4,666,575 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,021,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,703,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,298,000 after purchasing an additional 126,211 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter worth approximately $41,101,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet raised StoneCo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

StoneCo Price Performance

Shares of StoneCo stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.27. 2,963,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,243,896. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,237.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $522.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

