Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,956,000 after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $132,551,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $408.58. 144,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,777. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $322.82 and a 12-month high of $429.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.92.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

