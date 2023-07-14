Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,708 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,090,000 after purchasing an additional 267,805 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $548,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 215.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after buying an additional 92,808 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,462,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,301. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.33. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1844 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

