Strategic Investment Advisors MI Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $74.46. 81,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,894. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.13. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

