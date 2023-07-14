Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.76. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

