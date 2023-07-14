Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Corning by 70.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Corning by 563.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

Corning Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

