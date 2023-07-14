Strs Ohio Sells 17,000 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,016,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.33% of APA worth $36,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in APA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

APA stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 3.49.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

