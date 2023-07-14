Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $35,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.10.

Insider Activity

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $409.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.27. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $288.34 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

