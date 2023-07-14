Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 234.0% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMYY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. 7,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,795. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05.

About Sumitomo Metal Mining

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

