Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Suzuki Motor Trading Down 2.9 %

SZKMY stock traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.44. 12,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,028. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $118.49 and a fifty-two week high of $157.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.09.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Suzuki Motor

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SZKMY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Suzuki Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Suzuki Motor from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

