Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Short Interest Down 87.5% in June

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. 2,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,849. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%.

