Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Sysco makes up approximately 1.6% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $72.86. 540,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,389. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average of $75.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

