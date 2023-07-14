TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Shares Up 2.4%

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Free Report) was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €8.97 ($9.86) and last traded at €8.94 ($9.83). Approximately 496,162 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.74 ($9.60).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEG shares. Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($13.08) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.14) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.79) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.69) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.09) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.44, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is €8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.59.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

