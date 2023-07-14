Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) PT Raised to $135.00 at Susquehanna

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSM. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of TSM opened at $105.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average of $91.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The firm has a market cap of $547.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

