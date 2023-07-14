Tangible (TNGBL) Price Tops $6.66

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Tangible token can now be purchased for about $6.66 or 0.00021952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded up 42.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tangible has a market cap of $216.91 million and approximately $45,952.25 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 6.20798342 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $18,649.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

