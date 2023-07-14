Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells $156,150.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $156,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TARS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.65. 67,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,002. The company has a market capitalization of $473.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 15.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $20.09.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TARS. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $751,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 17,635 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

