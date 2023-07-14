TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) PT Raised to $22.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.50 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TechnipFMC Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,998 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 21,822,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,501 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,771,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,724 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $226,060,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,919,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,047,000 after buying an additional 1,564,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

