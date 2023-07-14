TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) PT Raised to $22.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.
TechnipFMC Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.50 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.20.
TechnipFMC Company Profile
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.
