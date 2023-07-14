Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,837,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,970.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 74,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 70,444 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SCZ stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.02. The stock had a trading volume of 156,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,503. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

