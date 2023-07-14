Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,999 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of WestRock worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in WestRock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Trading Down 1.1 %

WestRock stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.53. The stock had a trading volume of 804,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,404. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

