Telos Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aptiv from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

NYSE:APTV traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.03. 488,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.25. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

