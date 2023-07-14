Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Tenaz Energy Trading Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:ATUUF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,743. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. Tenaz Energy has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.45.
About Tenaz Energy
