Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tenaz Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:ATUUF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,743. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. Tenaz Energy has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

