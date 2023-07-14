TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading Down 5.9%

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64. 3,202,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 3,221,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WULF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on TeraWulf from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday.
TeraWulf Stock Down 7.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the first quarter worth about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.
TeraWulf Company Profile
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TeraWulf
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.