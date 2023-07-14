Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) is Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Terreno Realty accounts for about 2.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Terreno Realty worth $11,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,519.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRNO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.78. The stock had a trading volume of 98,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,980. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $67.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.96 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 70.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

