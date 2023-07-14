TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

TESSCO Technologies Price Performance

TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.24 million, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $301,705.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,624,054.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TESSCO Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TESS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated engages in manufacture and distribution of technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

