Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Raised by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.05.

Shares of TXN opened at $183.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $166.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

