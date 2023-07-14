The Mission Group’s (TMG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

The Mission Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TMG opened at GBX 46 ($0.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £41.87 million, a P/E ratio of 850.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 48.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The Mission Group has a 1 year low of GBX 40.80 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 65 ($0.84).

Get The Mission Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Lund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,162.61). Insiders own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Mission Group

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It operates through Advertising & Digital, Media Buying, Events, and Public Relations segments. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.