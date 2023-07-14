Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter.

Theratechnologies Price Performance

THTX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 33,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,592. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.77.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Theratechnologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in Theratechnologies by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 916,972 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,799,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 791,411 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,877,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 244,096 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Theratechnologies from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Free Report)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.