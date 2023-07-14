Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0239 on Major Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $238.60 million and $16.52 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017133 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00021047 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014370 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,330.32 or 1.00062450 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,832,515,135.004223 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02425791 USD and is up 5.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $15,850,416.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

