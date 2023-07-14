Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.
Timberland Bancorp Price Performance
TSBK stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.97. 18,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,629. Timberland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $221.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.65.
Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 12.20%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp
Timberland Bancorp Company Profile
Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.
Featured Articles
