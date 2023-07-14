Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

TSBK stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.97. 18,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,629. Timberland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $221.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.65.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 12.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 18,217.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 796.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

