TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Research Coverage Started at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price target on TMC the metals from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

TMC stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. TMC the metals has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $510.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.47.

TMC the metals ( NASDAQ:TMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that TMC the metals will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrei Karkar purchased 3,997,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $2,998,139.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,953,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,965,121.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in TMC the metals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,651,000,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TMC the metals by 393.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

