Tokocrypto (TKO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.95 Million

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Tokocrypto has a total market capitalization of $131.22 million and $3.95 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000871 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tokocrypto has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tokocrypto

Tokocrypto’s launch date was April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 497,473,580 coins. Tokocrypto’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokocrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto is a cryptocurrency platform that was launched in 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia’s Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency. Their latest project, TKO, is a unique hybrid token that serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform, including participation in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was launched in April 2021 and has attracted both private and enterprise users. Tokocrypto was created in partnership with Binance, which supports the project’s future development.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokocrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

