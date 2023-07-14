Toncoin (TON) Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00004480 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and $9.07 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020925 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014349 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,266.14 or 1.00007158 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.35915049 USD and is up 3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $9,447,042.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

