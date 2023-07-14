Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.45

Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and traded as high as $12.04. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 70,650 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Townsquare Media Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $203.88 million, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This is an increase from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Erik Hellum sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 598,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,947,947.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Townsquare Media news, EVP Scott Schatz sold 18,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $223,873.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,646 shares in the company, valued at $68,542.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Erik Hellum sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 598,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,947,947.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,699 shares of company stock worth $569,557 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Praetorian Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 28.0% in the first quarter. Praetorian Capital Management LLC now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 91,797 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 661,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 57,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 40.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 36.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 31,703 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

