Traction Uranium (OTC:TRCTF) Shares Down 9.9%

Traction Uranium Corp. (OTC:TRCTF – Get Free Report) traded down 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23. 116,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 101,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Traction Uranium Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31.

Traction Uranium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Traction Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest to acquire the Whitewater Property; 70% interest to acquire the Hearty Bay property and Lazy Edward property; and 75% interest to acquire the Key Lake South property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Traction Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traction Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.