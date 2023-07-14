TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.21

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and traded as high as $12.47. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 202,333 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPVG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $430.46 million, a P/E ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a positive return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.16%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Further Reading

