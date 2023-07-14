Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF) Trading Down 11.4%

Tritax EuroBox plc (OTC:TTAXF – Get Free Report) fell 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on TTAXF. Peel Hunt cut Tritax EuroBox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tritax EuroBox from GBX 80 ($1.03) to GBX 76 ($0.98) in a report on Thursday, May 25th.
Tritax EuroBox Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.
About Tritax EuroBox
Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.
