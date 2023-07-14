Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGI traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 798,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,749. The company has a market capitalization of $771.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $16.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.11 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,593,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 217,725 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,462,000 after buying an additional 52,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,658,000 after buying an additional 87,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Triumph Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,936,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,219,000 after buying an additional 943,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,612,000 after acquiring an additional 827,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

