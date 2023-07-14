Truist Financial Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $942.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $890.00 to $942.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock’s current price.

AVGO has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $890.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $787.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.86. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The stock has a market cap of $367.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.