Truist Financial Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $942.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $890.00 to $942.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock’s current price.
AVGO has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.
Broadcom Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of AVGO opened at $890.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $787.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.86. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The stock has a market cap of $367.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- Why This Small Cap Company Will Blow Past Computer Giants
- Domino’s and Uber Pair Up…Which Stock Will Deliver More Gains?
- Broadcom Emerges As Strong Contender For Generative AI Chips
- Deep Value Conagra Brands Pulls Into The Buy Zone
- Analysts Are Recommending Symbiotic In July, High Potential?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.